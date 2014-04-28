Report: Md., Va. High School Graduation Rates Above National Average

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. public high schools have reached a milestone, an 80 percent graduation rate. Yet that still means 1 of every 5 students walks away without a diploma.Citing the progress, researchers are projecting a 90 percent national graduation rate by 2020.Their report, based on Education Department statistics from 2012, was presented Monday at the Building a GradNation Summit.The growth has been spurred by such factors as a greater awareness of the dropout problem and efforts by dis...

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. public high schools have reached a milestone, an 80 percent graduation rate. Yet that still means 1 of every 5 students walks away without a diploma.Citing the progress, researchers are projecting a 90 percent national graduation rate by 2020.Their report, based on Education Department statistics from 2012, was presented Monday at the Building a GradNation Summit.The growth has been spurred by such factors as a greater awareness of the dropout problem and efforts by dis...

WASHINGTON (WBOC)- An annual report on high school graduation says Maryland and Virginia's high school graduation rates are slightly above the national high school graduation rate. Delaware's graduation rate is at the same level as the national rate, the report shows.



The "Building a Grad Nation" report released Monday shows that in 2012, the latest year for which data is available, schools nationwide posted the highest graduation rate ever. For the first time, the report says, the national high school graduation rate has hit 80 percent.

In Maryland, the 2012 graduation rate was 84 percent. That's up from 82.8 percent in 2011. Virginia's graduation rate in 2012 was 83 percent and Delaware's graduation rate was 80 percent, coinciding with the national rate.



Iowa had the highest high school graduation rate, 89 percent. Nevada had the lowest, 63 percent.

Maryland did see an increase in what the report calls "dropout factories," schools where graduation is not the norm. In 2002 there were 17; in 2012 there were 26.

To view the full report, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.






