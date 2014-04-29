Virginia Honors 212 Schools, 4 Divisions For Performance

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - More than 200 public schools and four school divisions in Virginia are being honored for their performance.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe and the Virginia Board of Education announced the winners of the 2014 Virginia Index of Performance awards on Tuesday.

The awards are based on student achievement and other indicators.

McAuliffe says in a news release that five schools received the highest award, Governor's Award for Education Excellence. They are Carson Middle, Longfellow Middle and Rocky Run Middle in Fairfax County; Short Pump Middle in Henrico County; and Kemps Landing Magnet in Virginia Beach.

The Board of Education Excellence Award went to one school division and 71 schools.

Three school divisions and 136 schools received the Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Award.



