Coast Guard Installs New Commander for NJ to NC

, Va. (AP)- The Coast Guard has installed a new leader to oversee the navigable waters from central New Jersey through North Carolina.

Rear Adm. Stephen P. Metruck assumed command of the Coast Guard's 5th District on Wednesday during a ceremony in Portsmouth, where the district headquarters is based.

Metruck most recently served as the assistant commandant for resources and chief financial officer for the Coast Guard. He says he's looking forward to working more directly with waterfront operations that affect people's lives.

He relieved Rear Adm. Steven H. Ratti, who served as the district's commander since April 2012.

During his tenure, he oversaw Coast Guard crews that saved more than 760 lives in the region. Ratti retired following the ceremony.



