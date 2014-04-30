Update: 2 More Suspects Arrested in School Bus Assault Case



The victim did not suffer any serious injuries as a result of the assault, investigators said.



Parkway Academy- Central, which is an alternative school listed under the state's school climate and discipline program, issued a statement about the incident on Thursday afternoon:



"Parkway Academy-Central is deeply saddened and concerned by the recent incident that took place on Tuesday involving an act of violence by some of our students on one of our school buses.



"We have identified the students involved, have been in communication with all families, and have been working closely with both Dover police and local school districts to process appropriate disciplinary action and ensure that all of our students are safe.



"Currently, the school bus driver has been placed on administrative leave pending results of the investigation into this incident.



"As the highest performing alternative school in Delaware, Parkway Central has a proven track record of helping to successfully transform hundreds of at-risk youth to make better, more positive decisions.This includes working with a small student to staff ratio, strong disciplinary and restorative practices and evidenced-based counseling for all students. Our dedicated staff are committed to teaching, modeling, and holding youth accountable for their actions.



"The safety of our students is our absolute priority in addition to transforming their lives."



Police tell WBOC there are no indications at this point that the attack was either gang-related or racially-motivated. But investigators added they are still working the case.



, Del.- Dover police say two more teenaged suspects involved in the assault of a 15-year-old boy on a school bus have turned themselves in to authorities.Police one of the alleged attackers turned himself in on Friday. One other alleged attacker and a fifth suspect who police say recorded the attack have not yet surrounded. The suspects range in age from 15 to 17. All five are facing third-degree assault and third-degree conspiracy charges.The incident happened as the bus was traveling home from Parkway Academy-Central in Dover, police said. They added that investigators were monitoring social media activity when they discovered an "extremely disturbing" video of the attack. The video shows four teenaged boys attacking the 15-year-old victim by repeatedly punching and kicking him while traveling on the bus. A fifth teen recorded the video of the attack and he is facing identical charges as the four other teens, police said.