New Speed Limit Coming to Smyrna Street Updated: Wednesday, April 30, 2014 6:00 PM EDT Updated:

SMYRNA, Del.- Drivers will have to slow down in Smyrna. The Delaware Department of Transportation is lowering the speed limit on one of the town’s main streets, Carter Road.



When DelDOT reopened Carter Road after its expansion project was complete, the speed limit was set at 40 mph. There are a lot of residential homes along Carter Road and many people were concerned about the speed limit being too high.



DelDOT originally said no to requests for the change. But after several requests and taking a look at speeding surveys conducted on the road, DelDOT reconsidered and agreed to lower the speed limit to 35 mph.



Vaugh Stanford is one of many residents along Carter Road excited about the change.



“I think it’s a good idea,” said Stanford. “I think the speed limit would be much safer at 35 than speeding it up.”



According to DelDOT’s Chief of Public Relations, Sandy Roumillat, “We saw an actual downward trend in the speed limits that the folks were driving. And we really got strong support from the town of Smyrna.”



Smyrna Police say since the beginning of the year there have been about nine accidents in the area. The department hopes the change will help.



“We’re going to give people time to get adjusted to the change in the speed limit,” said Interim Police Chief, Lt. Norman Wood.



DelDOT has already started working on putting up the new speed signals. According to Roumillat, all signs should be official put up within a month.



