Cambridge Takes Control of Sailwinds Park Updated: Thursday, May 1, 2014 4:57 AM EDT Updated:

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- It may have been a gray rainy day in Cambridge on Wednesday, but for Mayor Victoria Jackson-Stanley, it was a beautiful day. After a meeting with Gov. Martin O'Malley and Comptroller Peter Franchot, the city now has ownership of Sailwinds Park.



"We're just super excited. We've finally made the first step towards the future of the Sailwinds property, and the city of Cambridge, it's an awesome day," Jackson-Stanley said.



Joining in on her excitement was Cambridge Economic Development Director Natalie Chabot.



"We're talking new jobs, new investments in the community, and new businesses. It's a win-win-win for Cambridge," Chabot said.



But the state didn't just sign the property over. Along with Sailwinds, Cambridge gets roughly four million dollars in grant funding from the state to assist in reinventing the property, and repairing the damaged wharf, which is one of only two deep water ports in the state. While the signing over of Sailwinds took place at ten o'clock this Wednesday morning, the idea of Sailwinds park has been around for 20 years. Frank Narr was once the executive director of the Sailwinds project in the early 1990s.



"The vision was to get this project done in four years, so the thought was around 1997 to 1998 this project would be complete, after twenty years we obviously have staying power. A lot of things have transpired over those twenty years, and a lot of successes. But Kudos to the city for getting it done." said Narr.



The 1998 deadline was missed, but Sailwinds "2020" could still be a reality.



Chabot says some of the plans for the land include new stores and restaurants, as well as a boutique hotel and more residential property, but she says it is still very much in the planning process.









