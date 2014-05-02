Wizards issue fraud alert for the 2014 playoff tickets - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Washington, D.C.- Due to the increase in fraudulent ticket activity during the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the Washington Wizards have issued a fraud alert, warning all fans of the risk of purchasing seats from an unauthorized third party.

The team encourages fans to make their ticket purchases directly from WashingtonWizards.com or NBATickets.com, or by phone at 202-661-5050. Only these tickets are guaranteed to be valid.

The NBA’s Washington Wizards are owned and operated by Monumental Sports & Entertainment. The company also owns and operates the NHL’s Washington Capitals, the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and Verizon Center.
