Wizards issue fraud alert for the 2014 playoff tickets

, D.C.- Due to the increase in fraudulent ticket activity during the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the Washington Wizards have issued a fraud alert, warning all fans of the risk of purchasing seats from an unauthorized third party.The team encourages fans to make their ticket purchases directly from WashingtonWizards.com or NBATickets.com , or by phone at 202-661-5050. Only these tickets are guaranteed to be valid.