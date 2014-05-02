Fraternity Suspended at Salisbury University Posted: Friday, May 2, 2014 2:46 PM EDT Posted:

The Salisbury University campus

SALISBURY, Md.- The Kappa Sigma fraternity at Salisbury University has been temporarily suspended as school officials say they investigate a Tuesday night variety show that included what is being described as demeaning and sexually graphic behaviors.



In an email sent out to the campus community, SU said that the fraternity participated in the show for an audience of fraternity and sorority members in which female students on stage and other attendees were subjected to the aforementioned behaviors. The school email said an investigation of the allegations has begun to determine the group’s and individual members’ responsibility in accordance with campus standards, including the university's student code of conduct and sexual harassment policies.



"Some students may believe this was really just meant to be a prank and to be funny but there are certainly other people within the University who feel it went way beyond being something that was meant to be in fun." Vice President of Student Affairs Dane Foust said. "It really is truly an unfortunate situation in that we work with students who are typically 18 to 22 years and we expect them to behave appropriately and we will hold them accountable for their behavior."



SU's email said Kappa Sigma fraternity has been placed on interim suspension pending a full review, and its national organization has been notified. Once the initial investigation is complete, if a code violation is determined to have occurred, the next step would be a hearing where a board will make a decision on the fraternity's sanctions.



Kappa Sigma is the third Greek organization with a chapter at SU to have been suspended in recent years for alleged misconduct, according to the campus-based Delmarva Public Radio.