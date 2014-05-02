UMES Roundabout Construction Underway Posted: Friday, May 2, 2014 3:26 PM EDT Posted:

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Today it was announced construction will start on a new roundabout at the gateway to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. The $2.9 million roundabout is the first Eastern Shore project funded by the Transportation Infrastructure Investment Act of 2013



Last summer Governor Martin O’Malley and Lt. Governor Anthony G. Brown committed to investing $160 million in new transportation funding for traffic safety enhancements and quality of life improvements for Eastern Shore residents.



“ Today , we are delivering on our promise to invest in key transportation projects that will improve safety, relieve congestion and spur economic development in every corner of the State,” said Governor O’Malley . “This project will enhance the safety of UMES employees, students and Princess Anne residents, while providing more work for a local Eastern Shore contractor and his employees.”



Construction is underway now and is expected to be complete by the end of the year, weather permitting. The roundabout project includes new sidewalks and drainage improvements. Motorists will continue to have access along UMES Boulevard while the roundabout and related utility work are underway. The project will enhance the safety of pedestrian and motorists traveling to UMES, which has approximately 4,500 students.



“We passed the Transportation Act to create jobs today and expand opportunities for Maryland families in the future,” said Lt. Governor Brown . “This new roundabout is one of many transportation projects across the State that now can move to construction thanks to the passage of this Act. Our Administration is committed to building a modern transportation network that will support our growing economy.”



David A. Bramble, Inc. of Chestertown, Md. was awarded the contract by the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (SHA). Work will require single-lane closures on MD 675 and MD 822, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. SHA’s contractor will use cones, barrels and flagging operations, as needed, to direct traffic. Construction will not occur during evenings, weekends or during the UMES Spring commencement exercises on May 16 .



“Our University of Maryland Eastern Shore community is delighted this project is underway, and we are extremely grateful to Governor O’Malley and the State for making funding for this roundabout possible,” UMES President Juliette Bell said. “Improved access to our campus and the safety of our students, who walk along roads with no sidewalks, have been long standing concerns. We look forward to the completion of this project which will benefit UMES and our neighbors.”



