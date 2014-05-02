Second Suspect Arrested in Dover Kidnapping, Home Invasion - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Second Suspect Arrested in Dover Kidnapping, Home Invasion

Posted:
Timothy Safford Timothy Safford
Shirley Smith Shirley Smith
DOVER, Del.- Authorities say the second suspect wanted for kidnapping, torturing and robbing an elderly man in a Dover home invasion was tracked down and taken into custody Friday in Mississippi.

Dover police said Timothy Safford, 38, was arrested in Moss Point, Miss., after a U.S. Marshal's Task Force received a tip from a female acquaintance that Safford was staying in the area. The acquaintance reportedly told investigators that Safford was bragging about his crime and she was able to positively identify him from the Dover police website. Safford was taken to Jackson County Jail to be held for extradition to Delaware.

Upon his return to the First State, Safford will be charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by person prohibited, second-degree conspiracy, criminal mischief under $1,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

Another suspect in the case, Shirley Smith, 33, was arrested late Thursday afternoon in Dover. She faces identical charges to Safford.

Police said the arrests stemmed from an incident that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 17, on the 700 block of South Halsey Road in Dover. According to investigators, Safford and Smith confronted an 82-year-old man when he returned home. Police said the pair pulled the victim from his car and then forced him into a rear bedroom. Investigators said the suspects tied the victim's hands behind his back and bound his legs and feet together using wires and cords from various items they found around the house.

Police said the suspects then held a cutting object, possibly a knife, to the victim’s ear and demanded money. The victim reportedly provided the suspects with his bank card and information, as well as the location of cash in his vehicle. Police said the suspects then cut the victim’s ear, and threatened to cut his ear off if he did not cooperate further. The suspects also allegedly stabbed the victim numerous times in the back and torso, investigators said. Police believe the suspects may have used the victim’s kitchen knives in the stabbing.

Authorities said the suspects also stole the victim's keys to a 2002 Buick LeSabre in order to flee the scene. The vehicle was later recovered in the 200 block of North Governors Boulevard, located in the Capitol Park housing development on Bay Road.

Police said the victim was able to free himself after being tied up for nearly seven hours prior to calling 911 for assistance. He was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

