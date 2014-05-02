Springfest Festivities Resume After Suspicious Package Found Posted: Friday, May 2, 2014 4:07 PM EDT Posted:

A member of the bomb squad is shown at the scene where a suspicious package was found on the Ocean City Boardwalk. The package was determined to be someone's personal belongings. (Photo credit: Katie Arbin via WBOC's Facebook page)

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Things are back to normal after a suspicious package was found Friday afternoon on the Ocean City Boardwalk near where the annual Springfest event is being held.



Ocean City police said that at around 1:45 p.m. some festival goers alerted officials of an abandoned bag underneath a bench by a dumpster on the boardwalk. Several businesses in the vicinity were closed for about an hour as police taped off the scene and cleared the area. Then a bomb squad came in and checked out the suspicious package, which ended up being someone's personal belongings.



The area was reopened and activities got back to normal.

