Markell Focuses on Education at Economic Summit

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Gov. Jack Markell says education is a critical component in ensuring a strong state economy.

Speaking Friday at an economic summit in Wilmington, Markell touted his administration's efforts to ensure that Delaware students are prepared to compete in an increasingly global economy.

Those efforts include boosting early childhood education programs, adopting Common Core academic standards, and helping high school students who show the potential for college success apply to institutions of higher learning.

The four-day economic summit covered a variety of topics, ranging from cyber threats and social media to health care and state politics.

In a panel discussion after Markell's speech, a trio of state lawmakers indicated that the legislature is not likely to approve the governor's push for a 10-cent gasoline tax increase to help fund infrastructure improvements.