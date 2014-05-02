Live for Chocolate Event Promotes Women's Health & Local Business

SEAFORD

, Del.- Every year, thousands of women across the country are diagnosed with breast cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, in Delaware, there are about 127 cases for every 100,000 females. That rate is even higher in Maryland. And early detection can mean the difference between life and death.





That is the idea behind Friday night’s "Live for Chocolate" event in Seaford, promoting women's health with a night of fun, while also highlighting local business.

“It's a fearful thing, that they don't want to have done,” said Missy Babinski, radiology director at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, speaking about mammograms.

It is a reality she knows firsthand.

“This event is to have fun,” Babinski said. “The ladies need to get their screenings done, and this is truly an event where they can have fun, understand the importance of getting the screening mammograms done to save their lives.”

This marks the event's fourth year, only this time around is different. Previously known as Nanticoke Health Services "Girls’ Night Out,” "Live for Chocolate" involves a partnership between the hospital, local Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Seaford.

“Really, to offer a win-win for the businesses here in downtown Seaford, as well as promoting women's health,” noted Penny Short, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer at Nanticoke.

“Not only does this allow women the opportunity to understand the educational piece that they need to understand, it promotes our community, it promotes the economic viability of our downtown, encourages people to come back, do some of their shopping here locally, versus going to your big box stores at the mall,” added Trisha Newcomer with the City of Seaford.

More than 15 downtown businesses are involved, taking part in a scavenger hunt with tasty chocolate treats at every stop.

There is even something just for the guys.

“We have our own man cave right down the street at Dick's Barber Shop, so you'll be able to enjoy some time bonding with the other guys visiting,” said Lynn Brocato with the Seaford Chamber of Commerce.

Besides the scavenger hunt and chocolate samples, there will also be door prizes, prize drawings, a wine tasting, food, music and even a chocolate fountain.

The event runs in downtown Seaford from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a reception starting at 8 p.m. at City Hall.