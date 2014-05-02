Dorchester County Joins Together To Oppose DNR Project Posted: Friday, May 2, 2014 8:00 PM EDT Posted:

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Watermen did not have boats in the middle of the Little Choptank River Friday, but the barge carrying several tons of fossilized oyster shell still was there. After a protest by Dorchester County watermen stopped work Thursday, the following day the crane was back at work, it's third day of coating the bottom in a layer of fossilized shell.



Scott Todd, president of the Dorchester County Seafood Harvesters Association, and leader of Thursday's protest, was disappointed when he hit the waves Friday morning.



"We were really under the impression that this was going to stop for a little bit to take a closer look at it, but when I got down to the boat this morning they were all there set ready to go." said Todd.



Yesterday, watermen were able to recover a bucket of fossilized shell from the barge and are testing it. Todd says the material that came off the boat was not clean, despite the DNR saying that each shipment was screened.



"It was supposed to be fossilized shells, it looked more like clay to me, it looked like it was 60 to 70 percent clay." said Todd.



Some in the community are coming together in the community to support the watermen, like Keith Graffius, owner of Crabi Gras in Cambridge. In 24 hours, Graffius created a shirt that shows the watermen blocking the crane, and says "The watermen's stand on the Little Choptank."



"You can only push a good man so long and then he'll push back and that's what the they did yesterday, and this is our way of supporting them and of course all the funds raised from this shirt go to the seafood harvester's association so they can continue the fight." said Graffius.



The results of the testing on the shell has not come back yet. The Dorchester County Council is in the process of filing an injunction to stop the project.







