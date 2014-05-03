Troopers Investigate Stabbing Outside a Rehoboth Restaurant

REHOBOTH, DE- Delaware State Police are currently investigating the stabbing of a 22-year-old Laurel man after a minor collision occurred in the parking lot of the Delaware Distilling Company.



Troopers responded to 18693 Coastal Highway around 1:53 a.m. after a 9-1-1 call was received about a minor collision in the parking lot of the establishment. Police say within two minutes of the first call, another one was placed to the Sussex Emergency Operations Center requesting an ambulance for a male subject who had been stabbed.



Upon arrival, officials say it was determined that a 22-year-old male had just left the restaurant and was attempting to back up his vehicle when he struck another vehicle. Some unknown subjects that witnessed the incident and pulled the man from his car. The suspects then began physically assaulting him and at one point, stabbed him in the upper torso.



Officials say the victim was transported to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes where is currently admitted in stable condition.



Police said an incident like this is rare, especially in this area. Candy Kitchen is in the same shopping center where the incident occurred, and employees agree this is quite an unusual situation.



"It's really weird to have a business right off Route 1 and something like that to happen," Rachel Wootten said. "So we were just surprised."



La Tonalteca restaurant shares a parking lot with the Delaware Distilling Company. Some employees believe alcohol was involved.



"I think that's because some kind of dudes just were fighting or they were drunk," Alberto Hernandez said. "They don't know what they're doing."



Troopers interviewed witnesses at the scene but have yet to get an official description of the attackers. According to police it they do not know why witness testimony has been challenging to get or whether intimidation or drunkenness was a factor.



Police said the next step will be to check for surveillance cameras in the area.



If anyone has any information in reference to this assault, they are asked to contact Corporal M. Warrington at 302-644-5020.



