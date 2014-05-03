Delaware Prosecutor Charged with Sexual Assault of Teenage Boy Posted: Saturday, May 3, 2014 11:55 PM EDT Posted:

WILMINGTON, Del. - A prosecutor with the Delaware Attorney General's Office has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy, according to police.



New Castle County police said 34-year-old Daniel Simmons faces four counts of fourth-degree rape. Simmons is a deputy attorney general assigned to the county's Misdemeanor Trial Unit.



Police say Simmons met the boy through a social media app called "Grindr." They said he was off-duty at the time.



In a statement, the Attorney General's office said Simmons has been placed on administrative leave. The office approved warrants for Simmons' arrest on Friday.



Attorney General Beau Biden did not make any comments.





