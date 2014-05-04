K-9 Dies in the Line of Duty in Maryland

SNOW HILL, Md. (AP) - The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says a K-9 has died in the line of duty.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office says the dog, named Ike, was hit by a car Saturday in the area of Race Track Road and Route 50 in Berlin.

The Sheriff's Office spokesman, Lt. Edward Schreier, says the dog's handler had pulled over a vehicle and left the dog in the parked police car. Schreier says the dog became "alerted" to something outside the car and jumped out of the window and into traffic. A motorist tried to avoid the collision but hit the dog.

Ike had been with the department for three years. The sheriff's office says he was responsible for numerous apprehensions and drug seizures.