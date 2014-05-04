Del.Dover police are investigating a burglary that happened at restaurant Saturday morning.According to police, an unknown suspect broke out a back window and climbed through it at King Buffet, located on 239 N. Dupont Hwy. It incident happened at 6 a.m.Police said the man was wearing a white blanket on his head and upper body to hide his identity. Once inside, police said the man broke several items while looking for money.The man, described as an African American male in his 20's or early 30's, ran away when he did not find cash.The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.