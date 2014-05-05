Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Princess Anne Posted: Monday, May 5, 2014 3:37 AM EDT Updated: Monday, May 5, 2014 3:37 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Maryland State Police say a plane coming from West Point, Va., was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday night in Somerset County.



At around 8 p.m., the MSP Princess Anne barrack received a report of a plane in distress. Police said the plane, piloted by 65-year-old Randolph Lee Beauchamp of Berlin, Md., was heading to the Salisbury-Ocean City: Wicomico Regional Airport.



Police said a short time later, the barrack received information that the plane had made an emergency landing in a field in the 31000 block of West Post Office Road in Princess Anne. Troopers responded to the scene and made contact with the pilot.



Police said the plane encountered strong head winds over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, which caused Beauchamp to use more fuel than expected. Police said because of this, the plane ran out of fuel about 10 miles from the Salisbury Airport.



Beauchamp was not injured in the emergency landing and the plane was not damaged.



Troopers were assisted by Somerset County Sheriff's Office, Princess Anne police, Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Princess Anne Fire Department.



Princess Anne Fire Chief Kenny Walsten said the plane will remain in the field Monday until Beauchamp can refuel it to take off and continue on its way.