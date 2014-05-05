5 Injured in Crash with Motorcycle

FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police say five people were injured when a car collided with a motorcycle in the Felton area early Sunday afternoon.



Troopers said that at around 1 p.m., the motorcycle was traveling north on South DuPont Highway (Route 13) and approaching Canterbury Road when a southbound Dodge Intrepid began turning into the motorcycle's path and failed to yield the right of way to the bike.

The operator, 51-year-old Timothy G. Moore, of Seaford, and his wife, 51-year-old Connie F. Moore, who was his passenger, were thrown from the motorcycle. Both were taken to area hospitals where they are listed in stable condition. Neither was wearing a helmet, according to police.



Police said the driver of the car, 68-year-old Wyonia L. Hughes, of Felton, and two children in her car- a 7-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl- were taken to an area hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Hughes was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a cross over.



