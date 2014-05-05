Second Person Dies in Del. Crash

NEWARK, Del.- Delaware State Police say a woman critically injured in a Saturday night single-car crash in Newark has died. Her husband was pronounced dead at the scene.



Georgene E. Dorris, 72, of Newark, was pronounced dead at shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, police said.



Troopers said the accident happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of Old Baltimore Pike and the Christina Bypass. Witnesses told troopers that they saw a 2006 Saturn Vue driving erratically on the shoulder of the roadway. The driver struck two pedestrian crossing signals, left the roadway, struck an embankment and then hit a girder before coming to a stop.

The driver of the car, 77-year-old John J. Dorris Jr. of Newark, was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was taken to Christiana Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition before succumbing to her injuries.

The DSP Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the accident.

