Teacher at Del. Charter School Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges

Jerry Shorts

NEW CASTLE, Del.- A teacher at a Delaware charter school is facing sex abuse charges following accusations that he had an inappropriate relationship with one of his students.



Delaware State Police said the investigation began in March when administrators from the Delaware Academy of Public Safety and Security, located at 801 North DuPont Highway in New Castle, notified detectives of allegations that a teacher, Jerry Shorts, 27, of Wilmington, had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female students. Police said detectives initiated a lengthy investigation into the allegations, and conducted numerous interviews and examined physical evidence. It was determined that Shorts and the student had four sexual encounters since October 2013, police said.



Shorts was arrested at his home on May 2 and charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was ordered held in the Howard R. Young Correctional Institute on $125,000 secured bail.



The Delaware Academy of Public Safety and Security is a charter high school for students that provides an academic foundation for college and careers in public safety and security.





