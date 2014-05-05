Suspect Arrested in Dover Bank Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Suspect Arrested in Dover Bank Robbery

Police released this video surveillance photo of the WSFS robbery suspect., who they later identified as James Wilkerson. Police released this video surveillance photo of the WSFS robbery suspect., who they later identified as James Wilkerson.
James Wilkerson James Wilkerson

DOVER, Del.- Police say it took less than 30 minutes for officers to make an arrest in the Monday morning armed robbery of the WSFS bank on Forrest Avenue in Dover.

Dover police said that shortly after 9 a.m., 33-year-old James Wilkerson, of Dover, entered the main lobby of the bank wearing all black clothing with a black mask covering his entire face. According to police, Wilkerson quickly approached a teller and pointed a .357 revolver and demanded money. Investigators said the teller complied and the suspect ran out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

Police said officers arrived on scene within one minute of the 9-1-1 call from the bank advising them of the robbery. Witnesses in the bank told the officers that the suspect ran northbound across Route 8, toward the Country Club Apartments.  

As officer set up a perimeter in the area, they observed lose money in the various parking lots and courtyards of the apartment complex. Shortly after, officers said they observed a man (later identified as Wilkerson) throw a black piece of clothing material into a dumpster at Country Club Apartments.  Officers immediately contacted Wilkerson and searched the dumpster, where they said they recovered the mask used in the robbery. 

Carol Ellis was outside her apartment at Country Club Apartments at that time. She saw the whole thing.

"Cops are walking around," she said. "He comes through that door on his cell phone. He goes to take something to the trash. That's when a cop whistled at him. They were asking him questions. Then another cop comes from behind and handcuffs him."

Now knowing she was watching the arrest of an alleged bank robber, Ellis says it was pretty scary.

"It really was scary. It really was."

Wilkerson also had on black pants at the time, police noted. They said a  search of Wilkerson revealed red dye on his ankle from the dye-pack exploding.  Officers also learned that Wilkerson lived in a building at Brandywine Court Apartments. Police said a later search of that apartment led to the discovery of the money (stained red) within the apartment as well as the handgun used in the robbery. Officers said Wilkerson is prohibited from owning a handgun based on a second-degree assault conviction from 2007.

Wilkerson was charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and tampering with physical evidence. Bond information was not immediately available.

There were no injuries to bank employees or customers during the incident, police said.

