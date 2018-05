Suspect Charged in Accomack County Shooting

, Va.- Deputies with the Accomack County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Melfa man in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting that left another man injured.Thirty-one-year-oldis charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond in the Accomack County Jail.According to Sheriff Todd Godwin, the arrest stemmed from an incident that happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, when his office received a report of two people involved in a dispute on Back Street near Melfa. While deputies were on their way to the scene, they received additional information that indicated someone had been shot at this same address. When deputies arrived, a man was located with an apparent gunshot wound to the body. The suspect in the shooting, identified as Rankin, was located nearby and taken into custody on the aforementioned charges.The victim was transported by EMS to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was treated and subsequently released.Virginia State Police, along with officers from the Onancock, Onley and Parksley police departments, assisted the Sheriff's Office with this incident.Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Tips may also be submitted through the sheriff’s office website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org