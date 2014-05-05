Lime Shortage Impacting Local Restaurants Posted: Monday, May 5, 2014 4:12 PM EDT Posted:

SALISBURY, Md. - This Cinco de Mayo, a nationwide lime shortage is impacting the garnish on your mexican style dishes and fruit on top of your beer. Skyrocketing prices on the green fruit can be felt at the grocery store and at the local watering hole.



At Plaza Tapatia on Route 13 in North Salisbury, Keisha Watkins was enjoying a Cinco de Mayo lunch and said having a lime is crucial not only for your food, but drink as well.



"I think it's very important. Especially when you get shots. You need it. It brings the taste out," said Watkins of Seaford.



However, bringing out the taste has been breaking the budget for many restaurants nationwide. A vast majority of the limes in the US are imported from Mexico. But, heavy storms have hurt the crop plus drug cartels in Mexico are making the lime business in the country convoluted, dangerous, and expensive. That ripple effect can be felt here in Salisbury.



"It was around, I'll say, the first week of March. It was the first big change when I was getting a $23 case of 105 limes versus $89 or $99 ," said Plaza Tapatia Manager, Roberto Martinez.



Martinez said in the last few weeks, the most he has paid for a single case of limes has reached $139. Martinez added if the prices stay high, a slight increase in price for foods involving limes may not be out of the question, but his restaurant will continue to use the fruit whenever necessary.



"If we need them for cooking, we use them no matter what or no what how much they cost. We still have to use it because we like to keep our consistency on the food," Martinez said.



So this Cinco de Mayo, be sure not to let that pricey lime go to waste.



