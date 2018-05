Summer Food Programs Looks To Stop Hunger

For more information, visit the Food Bank of Delaware’s website at www.fbd.org

, Del.- Thousands of students throughout the state of Delaware rely on free or reduced-priced meals to get them through the school year. But the school year is coming to an end. Some families have to worry about how they can afford to feed their kids once summer hits and those meals aren’t available.The Food Bank of Delaware is gearing up to help those children in need this summer. The organization is giving out free meals through their Summer Food Service Program. It provides organizations that cater to kids free meals to provide to those kids in need."I think it's vitally important,” said Milford Branch Director, Chad Robinson. “It's an opportunity for the kids to get a meal that they otherwise might not otherwise get."Every day the Food Bank in Milford averages about 600 meals a day for kids after school in need of a meal. The number more than triples to over 2,000 meals once the school year comes to a close."We know it's difficult for parents sometimes to provide a meal for their children especially more difficult in the summer when students are out of school and they're not receiving the free or reduced priced lunch that they might be receiving during the school year,” said Robinson.This summer promises new challenges for the organization. Last year, the summer program only provided free meals for organizations in Sussex County. This year, the organization will be delivering to both Kent and Sussex Counties."It requires us to work some extra hours but we're ok with that,” said Robinson. “We want to make sure those kids can have that meal. That's what's important to us. We want to make sure especially no kids goes hungry."Families whose children may not be involved with an organization providing free meals may still be eligible for the program. To find out where meals are served, please contact Delaware 2-1-1 and someone will help locate the nearest meal site.Organizations looking to become meal sites can call Dan Jackson, Hunger Relief Coordinator at (302) 444-8125 or email djackson@fbd.org . To qualify for free meals, sites must operate in areas where at least half of the children are eligible for the free or reduced-price lunch program.The Food Bank of Delaware is also looking for volunteers to help with the program.To volunteer to help with the Summer Food Service Program, please contact the Food Bank at (302) 424-3301.