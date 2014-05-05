Rehoboth Beach Considers Charging Stations for Electric Cars - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rehoboth Beach Considers Charging Stations for Electric Cars

Posted:
REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - Rehoboth Beach commissioners are considering the installation of a pair of charging stations for electric cars in the downtown area. This is part of a state-wide plan, initiated by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the University of Delaware.

Researchers at the university have proposed the installation of the devices, which are capable of charging electric cars in less than two hours. The state provided $80,000 to the program, which is tasked with spreading these sustainable energy sources to more cities across the state.

On Monday, the Rehoboth Beach commissioners heard a presentation from Dr. Willet Kempton from the University of Delaware. The commission seemed split in the idea, as some said they had concerns with cost and the timing. Commissioner Mark Hunker said the commission tasked the city manager with investigating potential locations, as well as estimating the cost for the city. 

"This would just be ahead of the curve," Hunker said. "As the electric vehicles and the hybrid vehicles become more popular."

The average electric vehicle can travel 80 to 100 miles before needing a recharge, Hunker said. However, Kempton told the commissioners that on especially cold days, that distance could drop as low as 50 miles. With that worst case scenario in mind, the researchers said Rehoboth Beach would be the perfect location for a charging station, to connect northern Delaware to the Salisbury area. 

Other than helping the environment, Hunker said the stations would likely help local business as well. He said the charging process takes up to two hours, and so he said the drivers would have to spend that time in Rehoboth Beach. 

"This is what makes Rehoboth Beach or something like Rehoboth Beach a good destination for this," he said. "That it allows the energy for your car while refueling the people in the car." 

The state would finance the installation of the stations, and would also provide a stipend that would likely cover one year. After that though, Hunker said the cost would fall on the city.

Comm. Stan Mills said some of the commissioners were concerned about the cost of maintaining the stations. He said those commissioners wanted private industry to take the lead.

"The jury's out on this," he said. "But some of us think that we'd like to get on the leading edge of this and attract clean, carbon free cars into the town." 

Ed Mcgehrin of Rehoboth Beach said private industry would come when the consumer demand was there. 

"I think we need them," he said. "But the matter of financing right now seems to be a little easier on private industry." 

But others like Scott Gee from the Wilmington area said that the public push is needed to get private industry rolling. Like a true chicken or the egg situation, he said the electric cars wouldn't come until the charging station infrastructure was there. 

"I think it's good," he said. "I think it's a good thing to pave away. And anything we're doing anything to benefit the environment, I think that's a good thing." 

Others like Robert Badger of Rehoboth Beach though said that it just wasn't the right time to set up the stations, because there aren't enough drivers on the roads.  

"It's a little early," he said. "I think in the future, five years or more, when there are more electric cars on the roads, it'll be beneficial. I don't think it'll be used to often right now."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

    Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

    May 25, 2018 9:24 PM2018-05-26 01:24:00 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:24:50 GMT
    Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.
    Ocean City is gearing up for yet another busy summer season.    More
    Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.
    Ocean City is gearing up for yet another busy summer season.
    More

  • Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    May 27, 2018 4:51 PM2018-05-27 20:51:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:51:32 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore

  • Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    May 27, 2018 4:29 PM2018-05-27 20:29:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:41 GMT
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police sayMore
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police say More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATED POST: Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    May 26, 2018 3:45 PM2018-05-26 19:45:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:01:18 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore

  • Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    May 26, 2018 10:26 PM2018-05-27 02:26:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-05-27 02:27:55 GMT
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore

  • UPDATED POST: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    May 25, 2018 7:30 AM2018-05-25 11:30:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-26 22:06:54 GMT
    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed in Dewey Beach, Delaware early Friday morning.More
    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed in Dewey Beach, Delaware early Friday morning.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.

    More

    The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.

    More

  • Update: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    Update: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed by a car in Dewey Beach early Friday morning. That man has now been identified.

    More

    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed by a car in Dewey Beach early Friday morning. That man has now been identified.

    More

  • Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.

    More

    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices