SCOTUS Ruling Has Some Salisbury Officials Re-Thinking Prayer At Meetings Posted: Monday, May 5, 2014 9:13 PM EDT Posted:

SALISBURY, Md. - At Monday's Salisbury City Council work session there was no prayer. The council stopped praying at meetings in 2011.



"I expected that we'd hear something from the community but we didn't, not really a peep," said Councilman Tim Spies.



Now the council holds a moment of silence at each meeting. "During my moment of silence I choose to pray, not everyone does, or they may," said council president Jake Day. "I don't know and that's fine.



Some council members say prayer was removed from meetings to separate church and state and to avoid possible lawsuits. With Monday's Supreme Court decision opening the door to prayer at city and town meeting, Councilwoman Shanie Shields says she'd like to see prayer at meetings again.



"I think that the Lord's prayer is something that we have done, i don't see a problem with it," she said. "We take prayer out of schools, we're taking it out of the government."



The Supreme Court said a good faith effort must be made at inclusion, councilman Spies said that's exactly what Salisbury City Council tried to do in the past but it didn't really work out.



"None of the pastors, none of the priests or the rabbis came," he said. "I think a rabbi came once but that was about it. After that there were no takers, no one wanted to come to deliver a prayer for the council to do the best job it could while it was here."



But Council President Day says he'd like to see another attempt to bring prayer back to the Salisbury city meetings.



"I think it's something that i would not mind at all seeing at our city council meetings," he said.

