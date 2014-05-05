Home Invasion Suspects and Victims Arrested, 7300 Bags of Heroin - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Home Invasion Suspects and Victims Arrested, 7300 Bags of Heroin Found

Posted:
Kevin Barnes Kevin Barnes
Laura Taylor Laura Taylor
Daleton Truitt Daleton Truitt
Kentae Watts Kentae Watts

SEAFORD, Del. – Two home invasion suspects and two victims inside the home have all been arrested, after 7,300 bags of heroin were found inside the home.

The home invasion happened on May 1 in the 24000 block of Jewell Street.

According to Delaware State Police, the victims called police around 12:15 a.m. about a home invasion with shots fired where they lived. Police said a trooper responded and saw a Volvo leaving the scene. The trooper stopped the Volvo and arrested the driver, Kentae D. Watts, 27, of Laurel, and a passenger, Daleton R. Truitt, 31, of Bridgeville. Two 9mm magazines were found on the passenger’s side of the car, according to police.

Additional troopers then went to the home on Jewell Street that had been reportedly broken into. Police said troopers came in contact with Kevin E. Barnes, 37, and Laura L. Taylor, 27, who lived in the home. According to police, the two were in the back bedroom of the house when Barnes heard his dogs barking. Barnes then looked down the hallway and saw one of the suspects holding an assault rifle. Barnes retrieved a handgun and gunshots rang out. The suspects then escaped in the Volvo.

With a search warrant, police went back to the home of Barnes and Taylor and found drugs and weapons inside. Police found over 7,300 bags of heroin totaling more than 110 grams, 137 grams of marijuana, $5,000 in suspected drug money, and three handguns inside.

Barnes and Taylor were charged with drug possession and other related charges. Both are being held on $53,500 secured bond.

Watts and Truitt were charged with robbery and other related charges. Watts is being held on $140,000 cash bond and Truitt is being held on $157,000 cash bond.


