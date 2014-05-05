Updated: Salisbury Apartment Building Fire Ruled Accidental Posted: Monday, May 5, 2014 11:25 PM EDT Updated: Monday, May 5, 2014 11:25 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

(Photo: WBOC Chopper 16) (Photo: WBOC Chopper 16)

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities have ruled as accidental an early Monday evening fire that displaced several occupants of a three-story apartment building in Salisbury.



The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred at around 6 p.m. at the building located at 301 Newton St. The fire was discovered by an occupant.



Forty-four firefighters from all three Salisbury stations, as well as from the Hebron and Fruitland fire companies, responded to the two-alarm fire. It took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control.



There were no reported injuries. The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage to the structure and an additional $3,000 in damage to its contents.



Investigators determined the fire started in the third-floor attic area and was due to an electrical malfunction. A smoke alarm was present and activated, authorities said.



The occupants of three apartments were displaced as a result of the fire. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.









