Felton Woman Injured in Motorcycle Crash Posted: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 7:45 AM EDT Posted:

CHESWOLD, Del.- Delaware State Police in Kent County are investigating a Monday afternoon crash that put a Felton woman in the hospital.



Police said the accident occurred around 2:20 p.m. as Crisa L. Rawding, 34, was operating a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on North DuPont Highway (US13) and approaching the Garrison Lake Bridge north of Cheswold. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, Rawding lost control of the motorcycle in the left curve and struck the concrete jersey barrier on the right shoulder before being ejected from the motorcycle. She was thrown over the barrier and onto the rocks and partially into the water below, investigators said.



Police said Rawding, who was wearing a helmet, was transported by EMS to Kent General Hospital where she was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries.



No charges have been filed in this case. Southbound traffic of US13 was impacted for approximately one hour as the crash was investigated and cleared.



