Salisbury Man Charged with Multiple Counts of Attempted Murder Posted: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 7:50 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 7:50 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Brandon Corey Jackson

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man is facing attempted murder and related charges after police say he threatened to shoot two people and poured lighter fluid throughout an apartment building.



Salisbury police said that at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call about a disturbance at the Pemberton Apartments at 1018 Fairground Drive.



When officers arrived, they met with the person who called in the complaint. Police said that person told them that 34-year-old Brandon Corey Jackson, of Salisbury, threatened to shoot two juveniles. The person said Jackson had left the area in a vehicle.



Around 2:40 a.m., that person contacted police again and said Jackson had returned to the complex.



When officers returned to the area, they found Jackson in the parking lot. Police said he was hiding a bottle of lighter fluid in his waistband and there was also a lighter on the ground.



Police said their investigation revealed that Jackson poured a trail of lighter fluid through the stairwells of the building and onto door mats in front of two apartment doors. They said the trail of lighter fluid continued outside the building.



According to police, there were 18 residents inside the apartment building at the time of the incident and no one was injured.



The Salisbury Fire Department responded and crews cleaned the area contaminated with the lighter fluid.



Jackson was arrested and charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, along with multiple first-degree assault and reckless endangerment charges. He is being held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center.

