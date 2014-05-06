Delmar Woman Charged With Assault on Son Posted: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 8:50 AM EDT Posted:

Dominique Michelle Moineau

DELMAR, Md.- A Delmar, Md., woman is behind bars following accusations that she assaulted her 10-year-old son during a dispute.



The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that shortly before noon Saturday, a deputy responded to a reported alercation at a home on Star Road in Delmar. Authorities said that once on the scene, the deputy learned that 37-year-old Dominique Michelle Moineau had began punching her 10-year-old son during the incident.



The Sheriff's Office said the deputy also received corroborating statements from Moineau that supported the events that happened.



Moineau was arrested for second-degree assault and ordered held in the Wicomico County Detention Center in lieu of $35,000 bond.

