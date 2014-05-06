Lewes Man Charged with Vehicular Assault in Head-on Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Lewes Man Charged with Vehicular Assault in Head-on Crash

Posted:
LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police say they have charged a Lewes man with vehicular assault and his 4th-offense DUI after he was involved in a head-on crash that left another person injured.

Troopers said the incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, as 56-year-old David L. Esch, of Lewes, was driving a 1998 Lincoln Town Car eastbound on John J. Williams Highway (SR24) and approaching Dorman Road in Lewes. Police said that at the same time, 47-year-old Raymond J. Trolan, of Millsboro, was driving a 1995 BMW 525 westbound approaching the same intersection. Investigators said that is when Esch unexpectedly pulled into the westbound lane in front of the BMW as if he was going to turn left on Dorman Road, and the two vehicles collided head-on.

Troopers said Esch and Trolan were both transported by EMS to Beebe Medical Center. Esch was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Trolan was admitted for a severe injury to his leg.

Esch was transported back to Troop 7 where he was charged with 4th-offense driving under the influence of alcohol (previous convictions of 03/03/96, 05/04/01, and 09/14/12), first-degree vehicular, driving while suspended and revoked, no proof of insurance, and various other traffic related offenses. He was ordered held in the Sussex Correctional Institution on $7,300 cash bond. No photo is currently available.

Traffic in the area of the crash was impacted for approximately one hour.

