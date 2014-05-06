O'Malley Finds Plenty of Critics in Reddit AMA

, Md. (AP) - Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley has taken part in an "Ask Me Anything" session on the website Reddit, but some who participated questioned why he bothered.

O'Malley, a term-limited governor who is thinking about running for president, broke away from the online session for a 10:30 a.m. bill signing ceremony Monday. That prompted critics to pelt the Democratic governor for not answering enough questions. He also was criticized for the quality of the answers he provided.

O'Malley later returned to answer more questions after 1 p.m. He stayed on for about an hour before signing off.

Nina Smith, an O'Malley spokeswoman, says the governor was in good spirits about his first Reddit experience. She says anytime he gets to engage directly with constituents is a good thing.



