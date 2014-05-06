Magnolia Man Arrested in Death of 6-month-old Daughter - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Magnolia Man Arrested in Death of 6-month-old Daughter

Randy D. Mosley Randy D. Mosley
MAGNOLIA, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a 27-year-old Magnolia man in connection with the death of his 6-month-old daughter.

Randy D. Mosley on Monday afternoon turned himself in to detectives at Troop 3 on a warrant charging him with endangering the welfare of a child by intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly acts in a manner likely to cause injury thus causing death (felony).

Mosley's arrest stemmed from an incident alleged to have happened in October 2013, when the Kent County Emergency Operations Center (9-1-1) received a call about an unresponsive 6-month-old girl located in the unit block of Marshview Drive in the St. Jones Common Mobile Home Park in Magnolia. EMS and Paramedics responded to the home and transported Aryanna Mosley to Kent General Hospital in Dover where she was pronounced dead.

Troop 3 detectives conducting the investigation into the infant's death said they discovered through interviews with the victim's father, Randy Mosley, that Aryanna was placed in her bassinet around 4 a.m. on Oct. 11, 201,  and woke up crying at around 7:30 a.m. According to police, Mosley then moved his daughter and bassinet from his bedroom to another bedroom at the other end of the trailer, where he changed her and then placed her back in the bassinet with a bottle of formula. Police said Mosley then took a blanket and wrapped it in a circle around the baby's head in order to prop the bottle in her mouth, but also to expose her face through the circle opening. He then took a second blanket and placed it underneath the child and folded the sides of the blankets around her in order to tuck her arms inside the blanket so she wouldn't knock the bottle out of her mouth, investigators said. They said Mosley then returned to his bedroom and fell back asleep.

Troopers said that at approximately 12:50 p.m., Mosley entered the room to check on Aryanna and thought she was still sleeping, noticing the bottle was out of her mouth and the blanket was covering her face. Police said Mosley left the room and conducted business around the house only to return to her room around 1:20 p.m. to discover she was in the same position. He then attempted to wake her by moving her foot, but police said the baby was unresponsive. Mosley then reportedly contacted the Aryanna's mother, who was at work, and she called 9-1-1.

An autopsy was conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and police said the cause and manner are currently pending.

Following his arrest on the aforementioned charges, Mosley was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.

