O'Malley Orders School Construction Study

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Gov. Martin O'Malley has ordered a study on school construction funding in Maryland.

The governor announced Monday he was directing the Interagency Committee on School Construction to work with the Department of Budget and Management and the Department of Legislative Services to conduct the study.

O'Malley has made school construction funding a top priority of his tenure in Annapolis. The state has made $2.7 billion in school construction investments under the O'Malley administration.

In an executive order, O'Malley is directing the IAC to make recommendations on increasing funding for public school construction and creating more reliable revenue streams.

The order calls for a final report to be delivered to the governor on or before Sept. 1, 2015.



