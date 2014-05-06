Big Drug Bust Shines Light on Heroin Issue in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Big Drug Bust Shines Light on Heroin Issue in Delaware

Posted:
SEAFORD, Del.- A big drug bust inside a Seaford home highlights the growing issue of heroin in communities across Delaware.

Last week, two home invasion suspects and two victims inside the home were arrested after police found 7,300 bags of heroin at the home. The total was more than 110 grams. Drug money and marijuana were also discovered;

The home invasion happened on May 1 in the 24000 block of Jewell Street. According to Delaware State Police, the victims called police around 12:15 a.m. about a home invasion and gunshots where they live.

Police said a trooper responded and saw a Volvo leaving the scene. The trooper stopped the Volvo and arrested the driver, Kentae D. Watts, 27, of Laurel, and a passenger, Daleton R. Truitt, 31, of Bridgeville. Two 9mm magazines were found on the passenger’s side of the car, according to police.

When police went into the home, they met residents Kevin E. Barnes, 37, and Laura L. Taylor, 27. According to police, Barnes saw one of the suspects holding an assault rifle when his home was invaded.

Paul Shavack, the spokesperson for Delaware State Police, said troopers have seen an increase in heroin-related investigations and seizures. The number of cases have nearly doubled since 2011, he said.

Julie Simmons lives in Seaford. She is worried about the problem near her home.

" I think it's scary; it's difficult to know it's so nearby,” Simmons said. “This is somewhere that I've lived practically my whole life and it's scary."

Simmons said she has seen the affect of the drug on families.

 " I've seen it tear families apart, and it's just one of those things that's got to go,” Simmons said.
   
A drug counselor at the Psychological Associates of Southern Delaware said adults between 21 and 25 years old struggle with addiction most because it is an experimental stage.  She said many of them lose their jobs, families and go homeless.

 It was painful for Richard DeWitt to think about.

“I think it's very dramatic,” he said. “It creates a lot of problems, and it's not healthy.”

Shavack said troopers started seeing an increase in heroin in 2011, when more than 800 investigations were conducted. He said the number almost doubled in 2012 to over 1500 and a total of 2525 heroin related investigations in 2013.

Shavack said DSP continues to target mid and higher-level dealers in hopes of cutting the supply from surrounding major cities including Philadelphia and Baltimore.

State police will also coordinate with local agencies and federal agencies to conduct intelligence and information sharing to include multi-jurisdictional investigations in order to combat this rise.

