Virginia Co-op Receives Improvements Financing

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - An electric cooperative serving Virginia's Eastern Shore and Smith Island in Maryland has received a $30 million federal loan guarantee to make improvements.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Tasley-based A & N Electric Cooperative plans to build or improve 196 miles of line and make other improvements to its system. The loan guarantee includes $3.5 million for smart grid projects.

The financing is among $540 million in loan guarantees announced Tuesday by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack for projects in 18 states.