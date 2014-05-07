Del. Court Hears Appeal of Death Row Inmate Posted: Wednesday, May 7, 2014 7:58 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, May 7, 2014 7:58 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

James Cooke Jr.

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- The Delaware Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in the latest appeal by a death row inmate twice convicted of the 2005 rape and killing of a University of Delaware student.



The court was to hear arguments Wednesday in the case James Cooke Jr. The appeal raises several issues but centers on the conduct of a woman who did not answer a questionnaire truthfully before being seated on the jury that convicted Cooke in his 2012 retrial.



Cooke was initially convicted and sentenced to death in 2007 for the murder of Lindsey Bonistall of White Plains, N.Y. Prosecutors say Cooke broke into Bonistall's off-campus apartment in Newark, Del., and raped and strangled her. Court records show that Cooke took her body and placed it in the bathtub before he set the apartment on fire.



The Supreme Court overturned that conviction in 2009 because his public defenders, without Cooke's consent and despite his repeated claims of innocence, argued that he was guilty but mentally ill.



