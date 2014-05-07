More Than 100,000 Went Out to Springfest

OCEAN CITY- More than 100,000 people headed out to the 24th annual Springfest celebration.

The town of Ocean City said 102,000 people attended the festival at the inlet lot.

Springfest ran for four days into last weekend. The festival highlighted music, food, and arts and crafts.

"We had an extraordinary weekend and I think if you ask any of our vendors or guests they will tell you that Springfest was a success," said Special Events Director Frank Miller. "We had over 300 outstanding vendors, great entertainment, sold-out headlining concerts and delicious food. Not to mention, aside from a cool start on Thursday, Mother Nature didn't disappoint!"

Springfest is ranked in the top five arts and crafts shows in the U.S. by Sunshine Artist magazine, according to town officials.

Now the town said it is gearing up for a summer full of events in Ocean City, including the OC Air Show, Art's Alive, Sundaes in the Park, Concerts on the Beach, and Sunset Park Party Nights.

For more information on upcoming events visit http://oceancitymd.gov/Recreation_and_Parks/specialevents.html.