Talking School Safety of Days Past with Long-Serving Teachers

FELTON, Del. (WBOC) - The allegation of rape at Parkside High School this week shocked a lot of people.



And the charges have some people thinking about how things didn't used to be like that when they were in school.



WBOC put that thought to a few Delmarva educators, specifically two of Lake Forest High School's longest-serving teachers.



Chester Scott has been teaching physical education there for 40 years. When his current students were born, Scott had already been teaching for more than two decades.



And he says when he started, school safety wasn't something teachers really had to worry about.



"60s and 70s - taking a pencil, taking an apple. Today it's totally different. There could be a weapon in any school - knife, gun, anything. You have to know your surroundings and know your students."



Lorrie McCartney is a visual art teacher at Lake Forest. She has been teaching there for more than a quarter century. And she agrees back then these safety concerns weren't part of being at school.



"It was not part of the existence when we started here, not at all, not at all," she said.



Now it is. And the measures in place to keep the school safe is just part of her students' lives.



"I think that they've grown up with it. They're still young enough that they don't know what it was like without those things," said McCartney.



"It amazes me how much things have changed during that time and how drastically, dangerously. In schools today anything can happen," Scott said.



Scott says teachers nowadays have to be extra vigilant and know what's going on in the school and what their students are up to at all times.