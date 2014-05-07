Student Charged With Mailing Feces to Vice Principal

BERLIN Md.- Authorities say a Stephen Decatur High School student is facing charges after he mailed three packages containing fecal matter to a vice principal at the school.

The Worcester County Sheriff's Office said that on April 30, the vice principal notified a school security deputy about a package he received at the school through the United States Postal Service. The package contained fecal matter.

The deputy alerted the Postal Service of the incident. The Sheriff's Office said that on May 2 the deputy was notified by a postal inspector that an additional two packages had been processed to be sent to the vice principal. It was determined that both packages also contained fecal matter.

The postal inspector, along with the deputy, identified a juvenile student as the suspect. On May 5, the student was arrested. During a search of the student's vehicle, authorities said the deputy also located a large quantity of alcohol. The student subsequently admitted to the sending of fecal matter, investigators said.

The student has been charged with six counts of disturbing activities at school and possession of alcohol under the age of 21.The case has been referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.