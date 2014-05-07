U.S. Coast Guard: Two Men Jumped from Ship into Delaware River

, Del. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says two men jumped from a passing ship into the Delaware River near the Port of Wilmington.

The Coast Guard says the men jumped from the Abou Karim III, a Lebanon-flagged livestock carrier, on Tuesday evening. One was rescued and the second swam to the New Jersey side of the river.

Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Nick Ameen says a tugboat crew spotted the men jumping and pulled one from the water.

Ameen says the rescued man was taken from the port to Wilmington Hospital and was being questioned by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. He says the crew saw the other man swim to shore at an unknown location in Salem County, New Jersey, but his whereabouts were unknown.