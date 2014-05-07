Two Arrested in Dover For Intent to Deliver Marijuana Posted: Wednesday, May 7, 2014 4:50 PM EDT Posted:

Corey Patrick (Dover Police) Courtney Oliver (Dover Police)

DOVER, Del. - Dover Police arrested two people for possession with intent to deliver marijuana on Tuesday.



Police say on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., members of the City of Dover Drug Unit and TAC/Operation Safe Streets Unit were patrolling the area of North Dupont Highway south of Rustic Lane in Dover. Police say officers found 24-year-old Corey Patrick who was wanted for operating a vehicle.



Police say officers conducted a traffic stop and detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Police say they searched the car and found 79.1 grams of marijuana packaged for sale.



Patrick was arrested for possession with intent to deliver marijuana with aggravating factor and possession of drug paraphernalia.



19-year-old Courtney Oliver was also arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Patrick was arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bond. Oliver was arraigned and released on $2,000 unsecured bond.