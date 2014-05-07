Parents React to Rape Incident at Parkside High School Posted: Wednesday, May 7, 2014 7:16 PM EDT Posted:

SALISBURY, Md.- Parents express concern over the rape of a 15-year-old girl at Parkside High School as well as the safety of their own kids.



Classes were well into session Wednesday afternoon, just two days after a girl was forced by 17-year-old Jocori Marece Scarborough, of Delmar, Md, to have sexual intercourse with him, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.



Robert Noonan’s son is a senior at Parkside High School. His daughter graduated from the school two years ago. His 10-year-old son will attend the school in the near-future as well. He said he is always concerned about their safety.



"I shouldn't have to think that way. I should be able to trust that you go to school, and you're in a safe environment," he said. " You know, that's what we pay taxes for, to have people there to watch over our children."



Noonan was wondering how the incident was able to happen.



"I'm disappointed because I know there's been other incidents that they've[Parkside High] been on top of and this one just catches me completely by surprise," Noonan said.



Judy Wilkerson lives near the school. She was shocked when she heard the news.



"You hear about fights and stuff, but you don't ever think there's going to be a rape in the school," Wilkerson said.



Sheriff deputies said the rape happened at 8 a.m. They said Scarborough grabbed the victim by her arm, refusing to let go, and pulled her down the hallway. He then forced the victim to have sex with him after she reportedly said “no” several times. Classes were in session at the time.



A lot of questions linger on parents’ minds.



“Where were the people? Did she scream? Did anybody hear her. Did nobody come to her rescue?” Wilkerson said.



"School starts around 7:30, it just makes me wonder where's security, where's somebody that's in charge over there," Noonan said.



Scarborough is being charged as an adult with first- and second-degree rape, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, kidnapping, false imprisonment and molestation at a school.



Scarborough was taken into custody Tuesday. He was released later that day on $100,000 bond.



A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 15 in the District Court for Wicomico County in Salisbury.



Wicomico County Superintendent John Fredericksen told WBOC that school officials will be reviewing security procedures at Parkside and any potential surveillance video of the incident to ensure that something similar will not happen again.

