Delaware Bill Targets Drunken Driving

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A bill aimed at cracking down on drunken driving in Delaware has been cleared for a vote in the state House.

The House Public Safety Committee on Wednesday released a bill that require all people convicted of driving under the influence to have ignition interlock devices installed on vehicles they drive.

Currently, interlock devices are required only for first offenders arrested with a blood-alcohol concentration of .15 or higher or who refuse to take a chemical test, and for repeat drunk drivers.

The bill requires the use of an interlock device for at least four months for a first offense.

Among those testifying in support of the bill Wednesday was Jan Withers, national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.