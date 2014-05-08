Suspect Charged in Easton Home Invasion Posted: Thursday, May 8, 2014 9:45 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 8, 2014 9:45 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Tevin D. Green

EASTON, Md.- Police have charged an suspect accused of entering an Easton woman's home and allegedly attacking and robbing her.



Easton police said that on Wednesday, the Montgomery County Department of Corrections served an arrest warrant on Tevin D. Green, 22, formerly of Easton. The warrant charges Green with first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary; robbery and armed robbery; first- and second-degree assault; firearm use in a violent crime; theft: - $1,000 and rogue and vagabond. Green was ordered held in the Montgomery County Department of Corrections without bond. According to police, Green is also being held in the Montgomery County Department of Corrections on an unrelated attempted murder charge.



Police said the burglary and related charges filed against Green stemmed from an incident that happened on Feb. 10, when officers were dispatched to a reported home invasion that had just occurred at the 200 block of Tubman Drive.



Officers said they met with a victim who stated she was asleep in the living room when a male- later identified as Green- entered her home, turned on the lights and confronted her. According to police, Green punched her in the face and attacked her as she tried to defend herself. Investigators said that after the struggle, the Green demanded money. Police said Green then grabbed the victim's purse and walked out. Investigators said that while outside, Green ransacked the victim’s vehicle.