Dover Couple Arrested in Dover Downs Theft Scheme Posted: Thursday, May 8, 2014 11:27 AM EDT Posted:

James M. Crider Brenda Crider

DOVER, Del.- A Dover Downs employee and his wife are facing charges in connection with an alleged scheme in which they are accused of stealing more than $15,000 from the casino over the course of a year's time.



Delaware State Police assigned to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement said an investigation revealed that 46-year-old James M. Crider, of Dover, used his position as a slot technician to acquire TITO tickets from various video lottery terminals. He is accused of providing the TITO tickets to his wife, 41-year-old Brenda Crider, who police said later redeemed them for face value resulting in a theft from the casino.



The couple is accused of redeeming a total of $15,543 in TITO tickets from March 2013 to April 2014, police said.



James Crider was arrested on May 1 and charged with two counts of identity theft, two counts of theft greater than $1,500, two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree conspiracy. He was released on $7,000 unsecured bond.



Brenda Crider was also arrested on May 1 and charged with two counts of theft greater than $1,500 and one count of second-degree conspiracy. She was released on $3,000 unsecured bond.

