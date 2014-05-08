Dover Air Force Base Lockdown Lifted Posted: Thursday, May 8, 2014 11:39 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 8, 2014 11:39 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

One of the main entrances to the Dover Air Force Base is shown shortly before before noon Thursday. The base is locked down due to a suspicious person on the grounds. (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- A lockdown has been lifted at Dover Air Force Base, officials said Thursday afternoon.



Military officials said in a news release that the lockdown was ordered as a precautionary measure after a suspicious individual was reported near Building 706 at around 11 a.m. Officials said it remained in effect until 2:40 p.m. when it was lifted after the reports of a suspicious person turned out to be false.



Public affairs officials say the initial reporter thought there was a possibly armed person running across a parking lot toward the hangar where planes are washed.



In a news release, 436 Airlift Wing Vice Commander Col. Randy Huiss apologized for the inconvenience and confusion caused by the response.



The elementary and middle schools on base were locked down while the base was. The Air Mobility Command Museum briefly locked down, too.



Traffic was stopped and backed up at both the main and north gates to DAFB.



The base operates one of the largest and busiest air freight terminals in the U.S. military. It is home to the nation's largest military mortuary and is the arrival point for the remains of troops who have died overseas.